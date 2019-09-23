WOW: 5-year-old knows every country and their flag

Meet a 5-year-old geography whiz kid from Iowa who can name every country in the world!

But it doesn’t end there. He can also find each one on the map and identify its flag.

“And I know every country and territory in the world too!”

Akshaj Chidananda started exploring the U.S. map at two years old and now at five, he can identify countries from around the globe by their outline.

He and his family like to travel the world and when asked what his favorite thing to learn was, Akshaj says:

“Flaaaaggs.”

He started learned through flashcards. Not only can he identify a country’s flag, he can name the capital too!

He also knows every state in the United States and India.

Akshaj says he likes the flags because of the colors and their shapes and he enjoys drawing them in his free time.

