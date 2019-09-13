WOW! Tennessee couple welcomes 9 lb. 11 oz. baby on 9/11 at 9:11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/CNN) — Every year on Sept. 11 the nation pauses to remember one of the most horrific days in our nation’s history.

But for one family in Tennessee, this year, they celebrated a miracle that day.

A baby girl born this Wednesday, on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m. The baby weighed in at 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

There’s something special about a newborn baby’s tiny toes and fragile fingers.

Christina Brown has only been alive a few days and already she’s got a lot of people talking.

“We have a true 9/11 baby,” said her father, Justin Brown.

Proud parents Cametrione and Justin Brown were standing by her side just hours after she made history at Germantown Methodist Le Bonheur.

Cametrione was scheduled for a C-Section. They got inside the delivery room around 8:55 p.m.

“Time was just rollin’, then all of a sudden we heard the ‘wah!’ and next thing you know they called it 9:11 and then they got on the table and all of a sudden, ‘oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11!'” said Justin Brown.

Even the delivery doctor was shocked by the numbers.

“The doctor is excited she’s like, ‘Oh my God this is a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11 baby!'” said the father.

“Oh, I’ve never seen it in 38 years. It’s very rare but very special. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she is,” said Rachel Laughlin, the parent care coordinator.

New life brought into this world on a day the nation felt such sadness and loss.

“I can remember being in 8th grade when it happened,” said Cametrione Brown.

“I think I was in 9th grade when it happened. So when I heard the numbers go across I was like this is, this is weird, it’s crazy,” said Justin.

But 18 years later, this family says baby Christina is a miracle.

“On that day, 9/11, you know you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that’s so drastic and still hurts,” said Cametrione.

As for mom, she’s doing great.

“I feel relieved. I knew she was going to be a big baby. I didn’t know how big,” she said.

For now, Christina is in the NICU where she’s getting some extra oxygen after having some minor lung issues, but her parents say she’ll be OK.

They can’t wait for the future.

“Very excited and can’t wait to bring the new addition to the house,” said Justin.

Christina should be home in a few days — and there are some anxious brothers and sisters ready to spend time with her.

And here’s an interesting fact for you — Christina’s dad works for an area hospital in the ER and is part of a disaster response team.

