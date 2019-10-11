Yet another Jeep stuck in the sand — this time at the Outer Banks

AVON, N.C. (WNCN) — Well, well, well. It looks like yet another Jeep has gotten stuck in the sand — this time at the Outer Banks.

Thursday brought heavy rain and wind and high tides to the Outer Banks courtesy of a nor’easter now known as Subtropical Storm Melissa.

According to one photographer on the Outer Banks, a yellow Jeep became a product of the damage the storm caused.

Epic Shutter Photography posted the Jeep photo on their Facebook page Friday.

“I drove around at 1 p.m. today to see the flooding in Avon from this morning’s high tide,” the post says.

There was no mention of the Jeep in the caption but the picture itself said a thousand words.

What’s more, is that the Jeep was seen parked beside a sign that says “Reserved Parking For the World’s Greatest Grandma.”

There is no word on who owned the car or if there was someone’s grandmother casually parking in their reserved spot.

Back during Hurricane Dorian a red Jeep Grand Cherokee got stuck in the sand in Myrtle Beach and became a viral sensation.

Courtesy: Epic Shutter Photography/Facebook

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now