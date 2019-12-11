You can get a free Firehouse sub if your name is Michael, Marquita or Michelle

What’s really in a name? Firehouse Subs wants to give you one of their subs for free, but there’s a catch.

As part of its Name Day promotion, if your name is Michael, Marquita or Michelle, you will get a free medium sub with any purchase on Wednesday, December 11.

Firehouse Subs asks that you provide an ID for proof that you aren’t just trying to get a freebie.

There will be new names eligible for a free sub on December 12.

For more information on the promotion, click here.

