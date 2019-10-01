You may be surprised by the most popular Halloween candy in North Carolina

Is your state a “gimme a Break” or a “melts in your mouth, not in your hand” kind of state?

Well, according to one study, North Carolina’s most popular candy is Milk Duds — during Halloween that is.

With the popular day just weeks away, bid-on-equipment.com compiled a map of the most sought after candies in each state for the Oct. 31 affair.

Courtesy: Bid on Equipment

According to the map, which was created by Bid on Equipment based on Google search volume. Most common among popular candies? Reese’s.

There was no word on what landed behind Milk Duds in North Carolina, but apparently the majority of residents love the caramel candy covered in chocolate gooey-ness.

Courtesy: Bid on Equipment

Milk Duds was most popular in four other states outside of North Carolina — Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Maryland.

