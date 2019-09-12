Young man caught posing as senior citizen to fly to US

(CNN) – In this picture, you can see an old man sitting in a wheelchair – a snow-white beard, and oversized glasses.

Problem is – that’s not an old man!

He’s actually 32-years-old.

Jayesh Patel put on this disguise to fool people at New Delhi’s airport.

He wanted to fly to New York and was hoping this fake-out would help him pass for the guy on his passport – an 81-year-old.

But folks at the airport figured it out.

Patel was detained and handed over to immigration authorities.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now