Yum or yuck: KFC, Cheetos to join forces for cheesy, chickeny combinations

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Kentucky Fried Chicken has a storied history of odd offerings. Items like the “Double Down” — which replaced buns with fried chicken patties — and its fried chicken scented candles and fire logs have, if nothing else, turned some heads.

The fast-food chain’s latest endeavor has it teaming up with Cheetos for an array of cheesy chicken items, according to a Twitter announcement.

The main menu addition is a sandwich featuring a fried chicken filet sitting on a bed of Cheetos and topped with a special Cheetos sauce.

Other foods that will be added to the KFC menu next month are Cheetos hot wings, Cheetos loaded fries, and a KFC mac and Cheetos bowl.

