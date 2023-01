RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Someone from North Carolina is $1 million richer after matching five white balls in the latest Powerball drawing, officials said.

Officials said Thursday that the winner bought his or her lucky ticket for the drawing Wednesday night in Haywood County at the I Market in Waynesville.

Lottery rules say that person has 180 days to claim the prize.

Officials shared that the odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 1.6 million.