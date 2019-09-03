Chesapeake Expressway tolls suspended northbound in response to OBX evacuations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the city of Chesapeake say they will suspend northbound tolls on the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway heading out of North Carolina.

The city said in a series of tweets Tuesday morning the decision was made in response to mandatory evacuation orders issued along North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

This suspension will take effect at noon on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the city, and remain in place “until further notice.”

The expressway connects to North Carolina Highway 168, which a main evacuation route for the Outer Banks.

City officials said in the tweets tolls will not be suspended on the U.S. 17 Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge in Chesapeake.

City residents are being asked to watch the track of Dorian closely, as the storm is forecast to impact the Hampton Roads region later this week.

