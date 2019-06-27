Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite fast food chain

Breaking News
Chick-Fil-A has once again been named America’s favorite fast food chain.

It has taken the top spot on the American Customer Satisfaction index for four years in a row.

The ACSI is based on input from nearly 23, 000 consumers.

Chick-Fil-A scored an 86 on the ACSI’S 100-point scale.

That’s one point lower than the chain got last year.

This year, the lowest ranked fast food chain was McDonald’s with a score of 69. 

