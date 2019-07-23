Child dies, another injured in NC jet ski crash at lake

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say one person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a jet ski crash in the Lake Norman area Sunday.

According to North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, the incident happened in Peninsula Cove of Ramsey Creek Sunday just before 5 p.m.

The crash involved two jet skis.

Officials say four people under the age of 16 were riding the jet skis and all met legal requirements for boating.

No further information was released.

