Child Passenger Safety Week is the perfect time to check your car and booster seats

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s Child Passenger Safety Week, which is a time to focus on how you can keep your precious cargo safe on the road.

In North Carolina, AAA says car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages one to 13.

Each time you hit the road, make sure your child is buckled up.

Here are some tips:

Find the right seat

Get help checking your car seats

Register your car seat online, that way if there’s a recall you’ll know about it

AAA recommends the car seat be rear-facing as long as possible, at least until the child is 2 years old. After they’re done with the car seat, it’s time for a booster seat.

Click here to see the latest recalls on child restraints.

For more safety information on car seats and booster seats, and to register yours to be notified in the event of a recall, click here.

