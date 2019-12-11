Chipotle is giving away free burritos this week!

(CNN Newsource) – Chipotle is giving out free food this week, but you’ve got to act fast.

The fast food chain is posting a free burrito code each day on Instagram.

But, it’s only for the first 500 people who text the code to “8-8-8-2-2-2”.

The company is calling the giveaway “Chipotle’s Holiday Extravaganza.”

After all the free burritos have been claimed, Chipotle will delete the Instagram post.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now