Chipotle is giving away free burritos this week!

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – Chipotle is giving out free food this week, but you’ve got to act fast.

The fast food chain is posting a free burrito code each day on Instagram.

But, it’s only for the first 500 people who text the code to “8-8-8-2-2-2”.

The company is calling the giveaway “Chipotle’s Holiday Extravaganza.”

View this post on Instagram

Holiday Extravaganza starts now. For the next five days, we’ll be dropping free burrito codes on our feed. Follow 4 a holiday miracle ✨ . . OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.  Redemption codes available up to the stated limit to first participants who send their text. Must be 13 or older. Redemption codes valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number. Redemption code expires December 31, 2019. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced, altered, or shared and where prohibited.  Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza.

A post shared by Chipotle (@chipotle) on

After all the free burritos have been claimed, Chipotle will delete the Instagram post.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss