CHP chasing driver of possible stolen car

California Highway Patrol officers are chasing the driver of a possible stolen vehicle in Southern California.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, they started chasing the black Camry until CHP took over just before 12:20 p.m.

.@AnaheimPD K9 in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle eastbound SR91 tgrough Imperial Highway. Car is a black Camry with @OCSD Duke1 overhead— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) May 21, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

2 DEAD, 12 INJURED AFTER CHURCH VAN HITS DEER, SLAMS INTO 2 VEHICLES IN WAKE COUNTY

2 DEAD, SEVERAL INJURED AFTER DAD DRIVES SUV INTO NC RESTAURANT, OFFICIALS SAY

$90M WORTH OF METH FOUND IN TRUCK’S FUEL TANK, HARNETT COUNTY DEPUTIES SAY

STUDENT INJURED AS JOHNSTON COUNTY BUS COLLIDES WITH 2 CARS

GIRL, 5, LOSES LEG AFTER BEING SUCKED UNDER LAWN MOWER