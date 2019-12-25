Christmas tree recycling for Wake and Cumberland counties

When its time to take down the Christmas tree, residents of Wake County can recycle trees into mulch for area parks and trails through the Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

Just drop off your tree at one of the designated waste and recycling convenience centers or county parks from Dec. 26, 2019, until Jan. 26, 2020. All facilities will be closed on New Year’s Day.

“Our trails start each new year with a fresh coat of mulch thanks to this program, which is a real win-win for residents and our parks,” said Chris Snow, director of Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space. “Last year, we recycled 5,348 trees, which created more than 110 tons of mulch for our trails.”

All decorations must be removed before recycling.

The following convenience centers are open for tree drop-offs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week:

The following Wake County parks will accept trees from 8 a.m. until sunset, seven days a week:

If you live in Fayetteville, Parks and Recreation workers will collect trees from residences in a special tree pickup beginning Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

These pickups are separate from yard waste, trash and recycle pickups.

After removing all decorations, Fayetteville residents can put their trees out for curbside pickup by the morning of Jan. 6, 2020.

Trees will be recycled on Jan. 11, 2020 at the 26th Annual “Grinding of the Greens” Christmas Tree Recycling program.

“Grinding of the Greens” has been a Fayetteville holiday tradition since 1994. It will take place at the Fayetteville Community Garden on Jan. 12 and begins at 8:30 a.m.

Live Christmas Trees will be turned into mulch for the Fayetteville Community Garden and other local parks.

Residents who live outside the city or miss the pickup, may drop off trees at the Fayetteville Community Garden, located at the corner of Van Story and Mann Street, off Old Wilmington Road, any day before Jan. 11.

