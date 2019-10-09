Church wipes out $7.8 million in medical debt for nearly 6,000 families

CARMEL, Ind. — An Indiana church is paying off thousands of people’s medical debt, WTHR reports.

Northview Church initially planned to pay off $2 million in debt but other churches got involved to help with the effort.

The church partnered with RIP Medical Debt, which buys debt for pennies on the dollar.

Northview Church was able to pay off $7.8 million in medical bills for nearly 6,000 families.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now