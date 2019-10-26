Citizen Well Check Program launches at HollyFest in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Holly Springs Police Department is launching a Citizen Well Check Program designed to give senior citizens and others who have medical conditions and live alone an automatic phone call every afternoon to verify their well-being.

Holly Springs Police will have a tent at the HollyFest celebration where officers will be available to discuss the program and individuals interested can sign up.

The annual HollyFest celebration is Saturday, October 26th between 10 am and 4 pm at Jefferson L. Sugg Farm Park at Bass Lake Park, 2401 Grigsby Avenue.

Click here for more information on the Citizen Well Check Program or to sign up online.

