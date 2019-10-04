Citizens’ complaints lead to drug charges for Nash County man

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Bailey man who was on federal probation was arrested Thursday after law enforcement found crack and other drugs inside his home, authorities said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said multiple complaints by citizens led to a search warrant being executed at a home on Old Smithfield Road.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit along with the Wilson Police Department Narcotics Unit and Port Team found 15.4 grams of crack cocaine, 8 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $3,238 in cash inside that home.

(Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

That led to the arrest of Costa Rontrell Pender.

He was charged with three counts of sell/deliver cocaine, four counts of possession with intent sell Deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining dwelling, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Pender was given a $100,000 secured bond with a first court appearance set for Friday.

Pender is currently on federal probation and the appropriate federal probation officer was updated regarding this investigation.

