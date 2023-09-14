RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The City of Raleigh has announced it will not allow a special event permit application for the 2023 Christmas Parade.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks’ family and friends,” the city said in their announcement.

The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association has been the long-time organizer for the event. The said GRMA has been notified of their decision.

In 2022, Brooks was dancing alongside her dance team from CC & Co. Dance Complex when a pickup truck driven by 20-year-old Landen Glass hit and killed her. Glass was hired by the dance company to drive a float for them.

In their announcement, the city said the decision to not grant the permit was not an easy decision for anyone.

“The Christmas Parade is a Raleigh tradition for kicking off the holiday season, and an important way to recognize our small businesses,” the city said.

The city said several of their departments are working with partners on a variety of events and activities that everyone can enjoy. They are also looking for ways for small businesses to participate in those events.

Raleigh officials said they were looking forward to sharing more information about these opportunities in the coming weeks.