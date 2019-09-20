City, developers concerned about crashes as 3-way stop near Raleigh Wegmans confuses drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many people are counting down the days until the grand opening of the state’s first Wegmans store here in Raleigh.

Despite the store not even being open yet, the City of Raleigh is already working to make sure the increase in traffic doesn’t lead to problems, including crashes.

The city is meeting with developers of the shopping center to talk about what can be done to improve the new intersection between Wegmans and Trader Joe’s.

If you’ve ever been down Wake Towne Drive, you probably know what the issue is. It’s a three-way stop, but some drivers don’t seem to understand what they’re supposed to do.

There are signs at the intersection that tell drivers what to do, but it hasn’t been entirely effective. There’s still a lot of confusion about who has the right of way.

The city and developers hope to figure out what to do and they’ll need to do it in a timely manner. Wegmans opens Sept. 29.

