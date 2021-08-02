City of Durham moves forward in search for next police chief

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The application period for the next police chief for the City of Durham has now ended.

City Manager Wanda Page along with the firm leading the search, Developmental Associates, LLC, have selected 11 of the 42 applications received from across the country to proceed to the next step in the process.

Over the next two weeks, the 11 candidates will undergo a telephone screening and writing exercise conducted by Development Associates.

Based on those responses, three to five candidates will be chosen to participate in structured interviews that are scheduled to take place in September.

Open forums in English and Spanish were held virtually earlier this year, and an online survey was posted on the City’s website to obtain feedback on the characteristics the community hopes to see in Durham’s next police chief. There were 608 responses to the survey.