City of Fayetteville approved for $3.1 million reimbursement for Hurricane Florence cleanup

Residents look out at the flooded entrance to an apartment complex near the Cape Fear River as it continues to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $3.1 million to reimburse the City of Fayetteville for debris removal costs following Hurricane Florence, according to a news release.

More than 176,000 cubic yards of vegetation—enough to fill more than 12,500 dump trucks—and 36 tons of other storm-related debris were collected throughout the city.

Funds for this project cover work done from Sept. 13, 2018—Feb. 15, 2019.

FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state.

FEMA’s share for this project is more than $2.3 million and the state’s share is more than $775,000, according to a news release.

