City of Fayetteville approved for $3.1 million reimbursement for Hurricane Florence cleanup

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $3.1 million to reimburse the City of Fayetteville for debris removal costs following Hurricane Florence, according to a news release.
More than 176,000 cubic yards of vegetation—enough to fill more than 12,500 dump trucks—and 36 tons of other storm-related debris were collected throughout the city.
Funds for this project cover work done from Sept. 13, 2018—Feb. 15, 2019.
FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state.
FEMA’s share for this project is more than $2.3 million and the state’s share is more than $775,000, according to a news release.
- Woman says she hid next to bed in emergency room during shooting at Fayetteville hospital
- Sen. Kamala Harris proposes bill to extend school day to 6 p.m.
- Wake County mom says woman took car seat with son strapped in from car
- Frosh lead No. 14 NC State past NC A&T 80-44
- Wanted 13-year-old Robeson County murder suspect in custody
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now