‘City of Oaks Pirate Fest’ commandeers Dix Park

Ahoy, mateys! Come aboard for the City of Oaks Pirate Fest! Learn more about the history of pirates in North Carolina at the City of Oaks Pirate Fest. New for 2019, the City of Oaks Pirate Fest is commandeering Dorothea Dix Park for even more swashbuckling fun.

The full schedule of events will be coming soon!

Salty sea dogs and young scalawags alike will:

Meet Captain Blackbeard

Engage in Sword Fights

Sing Sea Shanties

Play Swashbuckling Games

Feast at Local Food Trucks

Participate in a Costume Contest

Enjoy Pirate Crafts, Listen to a Notorious Pirate Band and More!

Become a Museum of History (MOHA) member before or at the event!

Go aboard/Explore a 50-Foot Pirate Ship

Experience the Thrill of Cannon Fire

Presented by Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy, the North Carolina Museum of History and the City of Raleigh