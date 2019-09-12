City of Oaks Pirate Fest set for this weekend at Dix Park in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’d like to learn about the history of pirates in North Carolina, or maybe you just like talking like a pirate, the City of Oaks Pirate Fest is for you.

The festival will be held on Saturday at Dorothea Dix Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free and people of all ages are welcome to attend.

For more information on the festival, as well as parking information, click here.

