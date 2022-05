RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh experienced a system error that impacted online payments, officials said in a release.

The error is causing online payments to not show up as having been paid.

Officials asked those needing to make payments to wait until the issue is fixed.

Officials said “If you have paid a reinspection fee and wish to schedule an inspection for 5/31, please contact the Customer Service Center at 919-996-2500.”