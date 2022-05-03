RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democrats are favored to win North Carolina’s newly drawn 4th congressional district which includes Durham, Orange, Granville, Person and Alamance counties.

Clay Aiken is on the ballot in the upcoming primary.

American Idol is what made Aiken famous but in the 20 years since the singing competition, the Democrat has spent time as an advocate and tried once before to win a seat in Congress.

Aiken sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to talk about the economy and inflation, Ukraine, and the future of Roe v. Wade.