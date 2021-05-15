Clayton authorities searching for two men wanted in convenience story robbery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are working to identify two men wanted in the robbery of a convenience store in Clayton.

Authorities responded to Sandhu’s convenience store located at 1225 Amelia Church Road around 10:35 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Authorities say the store was robbed by two men with a handgun and short barreled shotgun.

Both men were wearing latex surgical type gloves, masks and dark clothing. One suspect was wearing a dark in color hoodie and the other was wearing a lighter colored jacket and ballcap.

Both men are believed to have fled on foot towards a nearby apartment complex. 

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery is asked to contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories