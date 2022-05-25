RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Clayton man was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 8 years in jail for receiving child pornography.

On September 30, 2021, John Camarda, 68, pled guilty to the charge of receiving child pornography.

In early 2020, agents with Homeland Security Investigations became aware that a certain IP address had visited two dark web websites dedicated to the distribution and trading of child pornography.

The officer discovered the IP addresses belonged to John Camarda who lived in Clayton, North Carolina.

In July 2020, agents executed a search warrant at Camarda’s home. Camarda confessed to viewing child pornography on the dark web and said he had been engaging since 2008.

Camarda said he had looked at thousands of images and videos over the years but would not save them to his computer. He admitted to maintaining a document that contained a list of websites that contained child pornography that he liked.

Digital devices were seized from the residence and were forensically analyzed. There was substantial evidence of Camarda accessing websites and videos dedicated to child pornography, the DOJ said in a Wednesday release.

Camarda had multiple videos on his computer depicting children engaging in sexual activity. Some of these videos depicted toddlers engaged in sexual activity and some depicted children engaged in sadistic and masochistic conduct.

Agents found the document to which Camarda referred was a list of over 30 pages of websites containing child pornography.

This case was part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, a national program aimed at ensuring that criminals exploiting children are effectively prosecuted by making full use of all available law enforcement resources at every level.

