Clayton’s football coach resigns amid turmoil at school

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School’s football coach has resigned, sources confirmed to CBS 17 Tuesday.

Hunter Jenks stepped down as head coach of the Comets amid turmoil at Clayton High School.

The district says he left to accept a position in a different school system.

Bennett Jones, who served as principal since 2016, was reassigned to the role of lead administrator of Choice Plus as of August 12, the Johnston County Schools System confirmed.

Jones appeared at a student-led rally calling for him to return to Clayton.

Jones reassignment has been met with sharp criticism and backlash.

Students rallied at school board meetings since his reassignment demanding Jones be brought back as principal.

The district would not say why Jones was moved to a different role within the school system saying it was a confidential personnel matter.

