Cleanup underway following protests in downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second Sunday in a row crews cleaned up damage to broken windows outside Durham buildings.

Crews picked up broken glass at Durham County’s Detention Facility after protests over police brutality turned to vandalism Saturday night.

Late Saturday evening a crowd of more than 100 people marched through Downtown Durham. This marked the second weekend of protests.

Saturday night demonstrators spray painted the Durham Police Department sign, set fires in trash cans and threw rocks shattering windows at the detention center.

“If people really feel there is significant injustice in the world, it’s an appropriate thing to do to protest. But at some point, violence is violence,” said Durham resident John Kramer.

Saturday’s protest was called “No more cops. No more jail. Free us all,” and the group called for abolishing the police.

Kramer says he doesn’t support getting rid of police, but does support reallocating some funding.

“I think that expecting police to just handle everything is unrealistic,” he said. “There are situations where someone who is trained in social work and how to deal with people with mental illness is better equipped to handle the situation than police.”