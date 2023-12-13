ARDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been sentenced for a murder in Buncombe County, N.C., is also charged in three other homicides in Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina, according to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein.

Officials say Alfred Louis Logan, Jr., has been sentenced to between 30 to 37 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Logan was charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Kedrick Tevon Green in Arden.

According to authorities, Green was found shot dead in his car. Members of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office reviewed security video from a business nearby and saw Logan in the area.

Alfred Logan (Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Cell phone data later showed that Green’s phone had been taken from his car to Logan’s home, officials claim. Logan was then arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Elizabeth City on the other side of the state.

According to the Associated Press, Logan’s girlfriend, Lindsey Nicole Calton, was charged with felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and felony obstruction of justice in connection to Green’s murder.

Authorities say Logan is also charged in connection with murders in Birmingham, A.L.; York County, S.C.; and Wake County, N.C. All three of those cases will be tried in the coming months.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jacob Azar was found dead just after midnight in his hotel room on December 8, 2021, when he did not check out of the Sleep Inn at the Park on Lakemont Boulevard in Fort Mill.

Officials say Azar died of an overdose; however, the death is being investigated as a homicide, and warrants were then issued for Logan’s arrest.

“This man has a history of violence and is clearly a threat to North Carolinians,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement. “I want to thank the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who arrested him, and I’m pleased that my office was able to secure a conviction to keep him off our streets and make our communities safer.”

About eight hours after Jacob Azar was found dead in South Carolina, a 64-year-old man on the outskirts of Birmingham, Alabama, was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking, according to the Irondale Police Department.

This happened at a Shell gas station in Trussville. The 64-year-old victim later died from his injuries, according to the Trussville Police Department.

Both Logan and Calton were named as suspects and Calton was arrested in Irondale, A.L. It is unclear what the verdict was on Calton’s charges for both the Birmingham and Buncombe County incidents.

Logan’s next court hearing is in Wake County, N.C., at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 14.