CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart.

“Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said.

Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes.

“We don’t know what happened or why we lost him,” Clodfelter said.

On the morning of July 30, Clodfelter and her husband went to the doctor after noticing she was passing blood clots.

Ultrasounds and other tests came back normal. Later that day, she started having contractions.

“I delivered him at home at 11:30 on July 30. He was still alive, but he obviously didn’t make it very long after he was born,” Clodfleter said. “My husband had to rush me to the hospital, and I was rushed to emergency surgery.”

When the couple left the hospital, they took Zachary to be cremated.

As Clodfelter healed, her husband bought her a small charm bracelet with the inscription “Your wings were ready, but my heart was not.”

“That saying has just stuck with me,” Clodfelter said. “That’s my baby.”

Inside the small charm, are some of Zachary’s ashes. It’s a way for her to stay close to her son at all times.

Clodfelter spent hours retracing her steps on Monday. She walked FOX8 through her stops as she prepared for a beach trip with her family.

“I was definitely very busy,” Clodfelter said. “It could be anywhere in Target…there was lots of shopping.”

At each stop, she was moving car seats for her kids and niece in and out of the car.

She stopped at the Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard then went to Lowes Foods, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A in Clemmons.

FOX8 stopped into those businesses to ask if workers saw a small heart-shaped charm. No one spotted it but knew the charm bracelet right away.

They tell FOX8 they saw Clodfelter’s now-viral Facebook post with more than 30,000 shares.

The charm has fallen off the bracelet before. Clodfelter tells FOX8 she and her husband reinforced the charm so it wouldn’t happen again.

“It would mean the world to know that it’s not just missing,” Clodfelter said.

She prays someone picks it up but refuses to take off the bracelet connecting her to her little boy.

Clodfelter does plan to buy another piece of jewelry to incorporate her son Zachary into that she knows won’t fall off.