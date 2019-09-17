Clothing designers release school shooting-themed hoodies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hoodies featuring bullet holes and the name of school shooting locations have received a sharp backlash on social media.

Bstroy, a clothing company which describes itself as a “Neo-Native Menswear Design House,” posted images of the controversial line of hoodies under the name on Instagram.

The line of hoodies is titled “Samsara.”

Each hoodie has the name of a school where a mass shooting occurred – Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas, Virginia Tech and Columbine.

The hoodies are also covered in bullet holes.

Backlash on the internet has been swift.

An Instagram page for the Vicki Soto memorial wrote in part:

“As a Sandy Hook family, what you are doing here is absolutely disgusting, hurtful, wrong and disrespectful.”

Soto was a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary when she was murdered in the 2012 massacre.

“This is REPULSIVE,” one user on Instagram commented.

“There are more productive ways of opening discourse than blatantly profiting off the deaths of 6yr old children,” a user wrote.

Bstroy founder Brick Owens also posted the hoodies to his Instagram page along with an explanation of the clothing line.

“Sometimes life can be painfully ironic. Like the irony of dying violently in a place you considered to be a safe, controlled environment, like school,” the post shows.

Owens post goes on to say life is cyclical and that nirvana is a goal everyone must pursue.

‘”Samsara is the cycle we must transcend to reach Nirvana,” the post reads.

As of Tuesday morning, the hoodies were not listed on the clothing line’s website.

