Coaches remember NC high school QB killed in crash as ‘a role model’

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — He would want them to smile, but that could take some time.

“It is very shocking … tragic even,” said Michael Barlow, Athletic Director of Pasquotank County High School, in an effort to find words Wednesday afternoon to describe the sudden death of 16-year-old Logan Grubb.

“Starting quarterback of the football team, somebody that was full of life and energy. A teammate. A brother,” Barlow said. “I’m going to miss him a lot.”

North Carolina Highway Patrol said 16-year-old Logan Grubb was driving a pickup truck west on Berea Church Road, near Main Street, around 10:30 a.m. when he ran off the road, over-corrected and hit a tree. The truck ended up in a swamp. Grubb was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing. But he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to investigators.

“Details of the story I don’t want to know. You know Logan, again, I want to think of him in a positive light. I don’t want to think of him of being in any pain,” Barlow said.

Logan was a rising junior and had just dropped his younger sister off for volleyball practice when the accident occurred.

The day before, he was at a football team lunch. Rashwan Spencer, Pasquotank County High School’s head football coach, said he only gave Logan a casual goodbye that day.

“That’s what hurts the worst is that you wish you would have got up and took a couple minutes away from your plate and just give him a hug and say ‘hey I love you,’ you know … ‘you mean the world to me.’ You know just the little things that you’ll never get the opportunity to do again,” Spencer said.

Members of the football team have created a temporary memorial at the site of the crash.

“People just seemed to gravitate to him,” Spencer said. “He just had some sort of aura about him, some kind of glow about him where people just all wanted to be around him.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for sports equipment to be donated in Logan’s honor.