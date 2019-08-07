Coalition of Walmart employees to walkout, demanding the end of firearm sales

Live Now
EL PASO, Tex. (WJHL) – Some employees of Walmart are not happy with the store’s decision to continue selling firearms.

CBS News reports a coalition of Walmart employees is calling for a nationwide walkout today, demanding the chain stop selling firearms and ammunition in stores.

A Walmart in El Paso was the scene of Saturday’s mass shooting.

And two people were gunned down at a Walmart in Mississippi last month.

