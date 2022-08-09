ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three boaters were rescued off the North Carolina coast after their boat capsized.

The Coast Guard announced they rescued three boaters from the Pasquotank River Sunday night.

Watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center were told about the capsized boat near Whitehall Shores. Two of the three boaters were not wearing life jackets, the Coast Guard said.

All three were transported to the Elizabeth City boat ramp where they had a truck parked.

“The outcome of this case was extremely positive and I applaud the quick response effort by the Station Elizabeth City crew, said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Allen, Chief of Emergency Management & Force Readiness for Sector North Carolina. “These events highlight the importance of always wearing a life jacket while boating, regardless of when or where you are operating.”

The boaters were uninjured and there are no pollution concerns. The owner of the boat has completed salvage efforts.