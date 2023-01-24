Look for a life vest that’s USCG-approved, which indicates that the U.S. Coast Guard considers it safe, effective and reliable.

CAPE FEAR, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it saved a 73-year-old man from a boat off the North Carolina coast after it began to take on water.

Officials on Tuesday said the incident took place Sunday in the Atlantic Ocean about 155 east of Cape Fear.

They say Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center watchstanders received a report that the unidentified man’s 33-foot boat was taking on water because of severe weather.

The Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City’s MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules crew found the man and hoisted him into the helicopter, which took him to Air Station Elizabeth City.

There were no injuries reported.