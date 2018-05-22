Coast Guard searching for NC man missing from Tampa cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a search for a 50-year-old man missing from a Tampa cruise ship.

The Coast Guard says 50-year-old Brian Lamonds of North Carolina went missing from Carnival Paradise Tuesday morning. The ship departs from Tampa.

Authorities say Coast Guard Key West was notified that Lamonds was missing and went overboard around 10 a.m. about 85 miles west of Fort Myers.

Crews from Air Station Clearwater and Air Station Miami are helping the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter with the search.

