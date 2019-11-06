Coca-Cola releases 2 new holiday sodas: winter spice Sprite and cinnamon Coke

ATLANTA, Ga. (KHON2-TV) — Forget Eggnog, now you can toast the holiday season with a spicy Sprite or a cinnamon Coke.

There are two new, limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on.

The flavors are called Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Cinnamon Coca-Cola.

The new Sprite flavor was created based on ideas from Sprite fans.

Coca-Cola says this new cinnamon flavor is the first-ever holiday flavor for the United States.