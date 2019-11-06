Breaking News
Authorities: Active shooter reported at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville

Coca-Cola releases 2 new holiday sodas: winter spice Sprite and cinnamon Coke

News

by: KHON

Posted: / Updated:

The Coca-Cola Company

ATLANTA, Ga. (KHON2-TV) — Forget Eggnog, now you can toast the holiday season with a spicy Sprite or a cinnamon Coke.

There are two new, limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on.

The flavors are called Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Cinnamon Coca-Cola.

The new Sprite flavor was created based on ideas from Sprite fans.

Coca-Cola says this new cinnamon flavor is the first-ever holiday flavor for the United States.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss