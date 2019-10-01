Coca-Cola to bring energy drink to U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTNH) — Coca-Cola is launching a new beverage in the United States: Coca-Cola Energy.

The drink is the brand’s first energy drink.

It launched in Europe in April 2019, and on Tuesday, the company said it is coming to the United States in January 2020.

It will come in four flavors: regular Coca-Cola, Cherry, Zero Sugar, and Zero Sugar Cherry.

It will cost roughly $2.50 per can.

“We’re expanding successful innovations from around the world to offer more of the beverages people want,” the brand said in a tweet.

Coca-Cola Energy followed the release of its Orange Vanilla flavors, which was the first time the company released a new flavor in over a decade.