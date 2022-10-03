The rule change will only apply to playoff games, the NFL said. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina native and NFL Hall of Famer has died at the age of 67, the National Football Foundation announced.

Marvin Powell was born Aug. 30, 1955 at Fort Bragg and attended Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville before heading to the University of Southern California. He died Sept. 30, according to the NFF.

Powell played offensive tackle, from 1974 to 1976. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

“One of the greatest linemen in USC history, Marvin Powell was as special off the field as he was on,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning in a statement. “He was a powerhouse on the line, paving the way for future Hall of Famers Anthony Davis and Ricky Bell. He would go on to an amazing career in the pros while also earning his law degree. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the entire USC community.”

Powell was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1977 NFL Draft. He played professionally from 1977 to 1988 with the New York Jets and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFF said Powell wrote a newspaper column while in the NFL and was elected president of the NFL Players Association for two years. Powell interned at the New York Stock Exchange and worked on earning his law degree from New York Law School over six offseasons.

NFL was selected to the Pro Bowl five straight seasons and was named an All-Pro three times, according to NFF.