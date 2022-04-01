Editor’s Note: VSP clarified that while five teammates were transported to the hospital, only three of the five were hit by the vehicle. The agency originally reported that the vehicle hit all five members.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WJHL) — A Milligan University cross country/track runner died Thursday after a car hit him and two other runners.

Virginia State Police revealed five male athletes with the university’s men’s cross country/track team were running on Williamsburg Pottery Road in York County, Virginia around 6:02 p.m. Thursday when a red two-door sedan hit three of them before fleeing the scene.

A VSP release said officers arrested the driver shortly after the incident when the car crashed into the median on Route 199. The driver’s identity, along with possible charges, remain unknown at the time of this report.

First responders transported the five runners to the Williamsburg Sentara Hospital, according to VSP.

The university announced that sophomore Eli Cramer, 20, of Murfreesboro, died at the hospital.

A 21-year-old athlete sustained serious injuries, and another 20-year-old received life-threatening injuries, according to the VSP release.

Milligan identified the two injured athletes as seniors Alex Mortimer from Lexington, Kentucky and Eli Baldy from Knoxville. The university stated that Mortimer underwent treatment and is stable as of Friday morning, and Baldy has been treated and released from the hospital.

The VSP Accident Reconstruction Team, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Commonwealth’s Attorney continue to investigate the incident.

The university stated that Cramer broke the school’s 5K record at the NAIA National Championships earlier in March.

The university hosted a vigil at Milligan’s Seeger Chapel to give students a chance to mourn the loss of Cramer and pray for Baldy and Mortimer.

Dr. Bill Greer said counselors were on-site to meet with students during the event, and Milligan University announced that all learning activities on April 1 were canceled in response to the incident.