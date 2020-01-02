College student credits Uber driver for saving her life

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CNN Newsource) – One Minnesota college student says she might not be alive today if it wasn’t for a quick thinking stranger.

Hannah Enge credits her Uber driver’s actions for saving her life. She remembers very little of her Uber ride to Fairview Hospital.

She’s used to having seizures from her epilepsy, but she knew this was different.

“I was kind of heeling over in the Uber like ‘Oh my goodness this hurts so bad,'” said Enge.

What Hannah didn’t know was her Uber driver, Allison, had taken Hannah’s phone to find her emergency contacts.

She called Hannah’s mom, who lives 300 miles away from where Hannah goes to school to let her know what was going on.

“She was pretty frantic. She said ‘I’m an Uber driver I have your daughter. Her phone, it says she has epilepsy,'” said Hannah’s mom, Allie Enge.

But this wasn’t an epileptic seizure.

Hannah had an infection in her kidneys and her organs were shutting down.

When they pulled into the hospital parking lot, Hannah’s heart stopped.

“I just blanked. What I was told is I just stopped breathing,” said Hannah Enge.

She was rushed into the ER. The driver, Allison, offered to stay with Hannah until family or friends could come.

“Allison was saying that ‘I can bring her clothes I can go to Target I can sit with her.'” said Hannah’s mom.

After three days in the hospital, and antibiotics, Hannah would recover.

Family and friends were able to be with her, and Allison was gone.

“She didn’t want any credit for it, she didn’t want anything like that and I’m like, ‘Well, honey, you are going to be getting the credit,'” said mom, Allie.

Hannah’s mom posted to Facebook sharing about Allison and the kindness of a stranger.

It went viral.

Hannah took an Uber to our interview. She hopes someday, she’ll get in the car and she can thank her Good Samaritan in person.

“Having someone like that who is more than willing to be almost like part of my family in that moment and be a true friend. I am so thankful for her,” said Hannah.

Allison has been in contact with the family since the incident. Hannah says she hopes Uber rewards her for going above and beyond the call of duty.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now