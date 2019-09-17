Collision closes all lanes of US 64 in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes of U.S. 64 in Apex are closed Tuesday afternoon due to a traffic collision, NCDOT said.

The collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with Lake Pine Drive.

Heavy delays are expected.

 Motorists are advised to follow direction of on scene law enforcement.

