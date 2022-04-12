RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died following a “long illness,” according to a statement from his family.

He was 67.

“Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the statement from Gottfried’s family read.

Gottfried voiced Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin” in 1992 and starred as Mr. Peabody in Problem Child.

Less than two weeks ago, Gottfried addressed the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident in an interview with the Associated Press.

“Which is the worst crime here?” the veteran comedian said. “Chris Rock being physically assaulted? Or Chris Rock making a joke? That’s it, pure and simple. He made a joke.”

This story will be updated.