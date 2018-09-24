Community mourns Moore County student who died after competing in run Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Samantha Davis - (Source:Jeff Sides - NCRunners.com via WBTV) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Samantha Davis' GoFundMe (Source: GoFundMe) [ + - ] Video

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) - Samantha Davis, a senior at Union Pines High School, had the smile to light up a room, and energy to bring back championship trophies.

During a track meet in Charlotte Saturday, Davis collapsed during a 3-mile race.

“It was a grave, serious, critical situation,” said Union Pines athletic director Bobby Purvis.

Purvis said paramedics rushed her to the hospital. The 17-year-old cross-country runner died early the next morning.

“It's always sad to lose a life, maybe even more so when it's so young, so sudden, and so unexpected,” Purvis said.

Monday, the Vikings are remembering one of their own.

A small memorial sits a few feet from the track and students have signed their names on a board to remember her.

Andy McCormick, the school’s principal, said Davis’ death is having an impact on everyone.

“This is extremely tough, but as the leader of the school you have to kind of stay stoic,” he said.

McCormick said that’s not an easy task with 1,400 students. He said he knew Davis personally, since her days as a freshman.

“Anytime you lose a student it's tough as an administrator, but when you lose one with the caliber of Samantha Davis it compounds it,” he said.

The trophies in the case will be a way to remember Davis, but Purvis said knowing she was more than just an athlete is important.

“Running an event and playing a little basketball and all the things we do in sports, that is what it is,” he said. “But that never gets ahead of what matters the most and that's our kids.”

In addition to running cross-country, Davis also played in the band.

This Saturday, the band’s first competition of the year, will be dedicated to her.