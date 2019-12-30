Community prays for sole survivor of Saturday’s plane crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Fellow parishioners gathered Sunday afternoon to pray for the sole survivor of Saturday’s fatal plane crash in Lafayette.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. near Feu Follet Road and claimed the lives of 51-year-old Ian E. Biggs, the plane’s pilot; 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp II. 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent and 15-year-old Michael Walker Vincent, who died a day before his 16th birthday.

Stephen Wade Berzas survived the crash and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

According to a Facebook post, parishioners at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and St. John’s Catholic Churches prayed the Rosary for Berzas’ health of mind, body, and spirit.

