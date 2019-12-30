Community remembers 3 teen girls killed in Christmas night car crash

GENEVA, AL (WDHN/WBTW) — The City of Geneva, Alabama continues to mourn the loss of Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain, and Addyson Martin, the three high school students who died in a car crash Christmas night.

“There’s a lot of healing to go in the community,” First Baptist of Geneva Pastor Ed Scott said. “It’s going to be a long term thing. Christmas won’t be the same for a lot of people.”

While there’s not anything that anyone can do to change the outcome, the community has been able to start the process of grieving.

“There’s no script that you go by for something like this,” Geneva City School Board President Russell Clausell said. “You just have to follow your heart. As a parent, as a community leader, I certainly want to embrace not just the families, but the community, our teachers who are going through this right now. This is a very close-knit family, a close-knit community.”

Now, the town is coming together to honor, celebrate, and say goodbye to the three girls.

“I figured a balloon release would be good and I know candlelight vigils are sometimes things that towns do to tell people goodbye or remember them and honor them,” Samantha Mathews said. “So, I posted it just really for our little town to come together and do something. I hope that everybody that can make it does come.”

Lee Peters from First Baptist Church of Geneva will be leading a sermon and praying with those in attendance.

“Just bring yourself and your friends and come ready to worship and pray,” Mathews said.

The event will be held at The Junction in Geneva Monday, December 30, at 7 p.m.

