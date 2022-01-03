Complaints about ATVs on Rocky Mount roads leads to arrest of 24-year-old, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department has arrested a man for illegal operation of an ATV.

Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department

The Department said 24-year-old Amauri Taylor faces four charges including failure to register a motor vehicle and misdemeanor flee to elude.

Police said the arrest came after several complaints on Christmas Eve about ATVs and dirt being illegally and recklessly operated on city streets.

Police said it posed an immediate danger to other drivers and those riding the ATVs and dirt bikes. Investigators were able to get photographs of those involved and determined Taylor organized the Dec. 24 ride.

Police are now searching for others involved in the complaints from Christmas Eve.

People who recognize anyone in their ‘Do You Know Me?’ flyer are asked to call police at 252-972-1411.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said that ATVs and dirt bikes have been involved in several crashes over the past few months. Some of those have resulted in serious injuries for drivers and those on the bikes.