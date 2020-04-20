Confirmed COVID-19 cases at NC Smithfield Foods plant

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WAVY) – The Bladen County Health Department confirms positive cases of COVID-19 at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina.

Smithfield Foods is headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia.

The health agency did not release the exact number of cases at the North Carolina plant in its Saturday news release.

Dr. Teresa Duncan, Director of Bladen Health and Human Services, said, “The health and well-being of the employees is our first priority. Local, state and national agencies are working closely to protect the health and safety of employees and to mitigate further spread of the virus.”

News about cases at Smithfield Foods facilities is not coming from the company. The COVID-19 policy on their website states, “Out of respect for our employees’ legal privacy, we will not confirm COVID-19 cases in our facilities. The CDC is tracking COVID-19 cases in the U.S. on their website, as are State and Territorial Health Departments.”

That said, Smithfield Foods has announced the closure of three of its facilities as a result of the coronavirus outbreak:

A Sioux Falls, South Dakota pork processing plant has been shut down indefinitely after becoming the top coronavirus hotspot in the county, according to data compiled by the New York Times and KELOLAND News.

Last week, a Smithfield Foods meat-packing facility in Wisconsin announced it will be offline for two weeks. Another plant in Missouri could be closed even longer because it receives materials from the South Dakota plant which is closed.

There are no confirmed cases at the local plant in Smithfield, Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health does not release confirmation of cases at specific locations, but does provide maps of counties and independent cities where cases are reported.

Latest Posts